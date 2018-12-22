DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.31.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.