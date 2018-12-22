Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €46.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DWNI. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €42.74 ($49.70) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.11 ($51.29).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €41.00 ($47.67) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

