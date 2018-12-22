Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $64,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 59.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden acquired 3,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,403.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.53 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

