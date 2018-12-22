Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $65.92 Million Position in Adient PLC (ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $65,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adient by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

