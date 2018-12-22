Diodes (DIOD) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Diodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Diodes has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Diodes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 17,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $604,141.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $176,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,241. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,111,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 474,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,232,000 after acquiring an additional 340,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Diodes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,232,000 after acquiring an additional 340,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,056,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Diodes by 368,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 943,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 943,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

