DISH Network Corp (DISH) Insider Buys $603,000.00 in Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) insider James Defranco acquired 20,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,338,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,356,649.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DISH Network alerts:

On Monday, December 10th, James Defranco acquired 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $314,700.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $154,950.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, James Defranco purchased 15,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $484,200.00.

On Monday, November 12th, James Defranco purchased 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $317,700.00.

On Monday, November 5th, James Defranco purchased 15,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00.

On Friday, October 26th, James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00.

On Monday, October 29th, James Defranco purchased 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $725,000.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $174,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, James Defranco purchased 15,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $494,700.00.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of DISH Network and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 188,000.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DISH Network by 293.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/dish-network-corp-dish-insider-buys-603000-00-in-stock.html.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.