Domtar Corp (UFS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Domtar in a report released on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the company will earn $6.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.86 billion.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at C$47.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. Domtar has a 12-month low of C$47.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.572 dividend. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is -56.90%.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

