Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 164.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOVA. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Dova Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of DOVA opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 266,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $1,645,113.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOVA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

