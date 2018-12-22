Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) Director Paul B. Manning Purchases 266,631 Shares

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Director Paul B. Manning bought 266,631 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,113.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

