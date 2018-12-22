Dover (DOV) Lowered to “Equal” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOV. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dover from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.92.

NYSE:DOV opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 10.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 11.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Dover by 5.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

