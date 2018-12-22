Drive Shack (DS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.83

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 177638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $248.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $87.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,701,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,715,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 74 properties in 12 states. The company's Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida.

