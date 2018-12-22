Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 58,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,740,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,648,000 after purchasing an additional 328,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,333.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of DUK opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.18%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

