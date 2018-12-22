Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 40,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.18%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

