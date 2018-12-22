Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Holdings Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,257 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 773,878 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 29.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 927,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,636 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,517,725.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 182,127 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $11,218,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

