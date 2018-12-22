Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $345,000 Holdings in 2U Inc (TWOU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in 2U were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 22.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,183,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after buying an additional 765,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 91.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 528,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,323,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,263,000 after buying an additional 374,160 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 684,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after buying an additional 357,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 1,769.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 316,739 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $499,958.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,410.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 0.31. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

