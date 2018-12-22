Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,084 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Sandia Holdings LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,085,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 593,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.91. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.50% and a negative net margin of 502.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $126,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 726,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $705,231 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

