Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Dynasil Co. of America had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Shares of DYSL opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dynasil Co. of America has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

In other Dynasil Co. of America news, insider Peter Sulick acquired 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,778,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.

