Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $554.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Dynavax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

