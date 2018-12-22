Eden Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Eden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. Eden has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $302,681.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.02660116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00142949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00175849 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026328 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,992,054 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

