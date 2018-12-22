Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $20,645.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.02688058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00144309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00177857 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025918 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official website is tokensale.liveedu.tv.

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.