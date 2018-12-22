Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,800 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $4,789,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,087,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,733. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

