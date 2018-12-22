E&G Advisors LP Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,229,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,943,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,607 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,705,047,000 after purchasing an additional 337,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.65.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $123,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,549,062.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $671,777.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,630 shares of company stock worth $71,503,460. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.42 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $387.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “E&G Advisors LP Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/eg-advisors-lp-has-1-49-million-holdings-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.