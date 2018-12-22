Eli Lilly And Co’s (LLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.65.

NYSE LLY opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $119.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 7,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $802,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,043,821,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,951,367 shares of company stock valued at $151,341,095. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 278,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 172.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 26.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 906,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 188,150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

