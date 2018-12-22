Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.91. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

