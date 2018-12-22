ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (EGIEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of ENGIE BRASIL EN/S stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 461. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.32. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

