Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.90 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.25), with a volume of 6921368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

A number of brokerages have commented on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enquest to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enquest to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Get Enquest alerts:

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 1,259,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £289,683.39 ($378,522.66).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Enquest (ENQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.90” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/enquest-enq-sets-new-1-year-low-at-18-90.html.

Enquest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.