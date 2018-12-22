Ensco Plc (ESV) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070,067 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ensco were worth $25,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ensco by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,395,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $249,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ensco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,453,455 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $221,091,000 after purchasing an additional 368,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ensco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,626,647 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $250,048,000 after purchasing an additional 663,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ensco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,147,782 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 846,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ensco by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,197,587 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $153,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESV opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ensco Plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

In other news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of Ensco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $27,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

