Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 975,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225,832 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $28,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $55,149,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 32.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,866 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 64.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after acquiring an additional 779,064 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Entegris by 38.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after acquiring an additional 352,700 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.44. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

