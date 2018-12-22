Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,666 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 47.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,446,000 after buying an additional 603,347 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRE opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.58. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/envestnet-asset-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-duke-realty-corp-dre.html.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.