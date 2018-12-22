Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.08 Million Position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 422.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $766,000.

BMV:USRT opened at $45.00 on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $833.00 and a 52 week high of $972.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

