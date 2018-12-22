EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,291,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 45,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on EQM Midstream Partners to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

