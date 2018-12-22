Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Iamgold Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.31.

IMG stock opened at C$4.91 on Friday. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.93 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald Peter Gagel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.