Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,863,800.00 in Stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,342,964 shares in the company, valued at $159,559,671.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ESPR opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.36. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 259,367 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.90.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

