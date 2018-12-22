EtherSportz (ESZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $150,026.00

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, EtherSportz has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. EtherSportz has a market cap of $150,026.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherSportz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.10831268 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00030856 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001425 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00001106 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz (CRYPTO:ESZ) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,905,580 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com.

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

