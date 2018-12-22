Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $117.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet Worldwide’s shares have gained in a year’s time, comparing favorably against its industry’s loss in the same time-frame. Its strong position is backed by constant expansions across the globe through strategic acquisitions, strong results of the Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) and Money Transfer segments. Its revenues have been consistently growing over the past few years on the back of the company’s diversity across products and geographies. However, rising expenses, which have eroded earnings per share, remain a headwind for the company. The company’s debt obligations continue which have been rising since 2013, remains a major concern.”

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $121.93.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $560,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $5,583,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,477,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,959,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,129 shares of company stock worth $35,797,906 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,375,000 after purchasing an additional 980,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,777,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,403,000 after purchasing an additional 264,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,101,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,421,000 after purchasing an additional 208,988 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,015,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 180,654 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 67.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares during the period.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.