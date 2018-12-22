Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 813,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,036% from the previous session’s volume of 71,579 shares.The stock last traded at $11.31 and had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVLO. ValuEngine cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 17.86, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,832,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types.

