EXMR 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,041.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. EXMR has a market capitalization of $210,835.00 and $5,041.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00230649 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,941,456 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

