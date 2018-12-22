Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,349,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 126,976 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $99,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.3% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 92,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 91.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 35,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 102.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $2,278,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

