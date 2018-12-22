Exterran (EXTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.64

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 3425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTN shares. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Exterran had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $334.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $857,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $879,838.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,019,399 shares of company stock valued at $23,274,047. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,585,000 after buying an additional 112,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,398,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,151,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,398,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,151,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

