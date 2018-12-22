Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,058,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,751,000 after buying an additional 423,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,355,000 after buying an additional 1,045,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,895,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,616,000 after buying an additional 477,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,628,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,147,000 after buying an additional 262,273 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,626,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,490,000 after purchasing an additional 298,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

In related news, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/exxon-mobil-co-xom-shares-sold-by-douglas-lane-associates-llc.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.