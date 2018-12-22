Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,058,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,751,000 after buying an additional 423,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,355,000 after buying an additional 1,045,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,895,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,616,000 after buying an additional 477,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,628,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,147,000 after buying an additional 262,273 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,626,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,490,000 after purchasing an additional 298,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.
Shares of XOM opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $89.30.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.
In related news, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.
