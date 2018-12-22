Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $1.65 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.49% and a negative net margin of 2,622.93%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

