Facebook (FB) Downgraded to “Sell” at DZ Bank

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.65.

FB stock opened at $124.95 on Thursday. Facebook has a one year low of $123.42 and a one year high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $387.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $7,431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $871,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,272,970.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,630 shares of company stock worth $71,503,460. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

