Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $10.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,405 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,471 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $57.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

