Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $11.27 Million Stake in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,594 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,645 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow acquired 1,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $41,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

