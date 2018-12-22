Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 198,910 Shares of Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198,910 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $66,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $1,170,272. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION opened at $39.06 on Friday. Zions Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.23.

Zions Bancorp Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

