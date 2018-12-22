FedEx (FDX) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.00. 6,964,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,793. FedEx has a 52-week low of $154.66 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,386 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 278.2% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

