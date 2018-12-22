Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $27.87 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/fidelity-dividend-etf-for-rising-rates-fdrr-announces-0-21-quarterly-dividend.html.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.