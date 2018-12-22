Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $39.65 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

