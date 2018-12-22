Fidelity Southern (LION) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LION opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fidelity Southern has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $693.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LION. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

