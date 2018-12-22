Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FDUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

FDUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 261,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,477. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 69.97%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,675 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 170.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 18.2% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

